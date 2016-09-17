Wilds Lodge School pupils hand over wooden cross to Crowland Methodist Church

Pupils at Wilds Lodge School in Empingham have handed over a wooden cross to representatives at Crowland Methodist Church.

The project came about after a tentative inquiry by the boys but the church members were delighted with the finished product, which will be placed in the transept as a central focus of the church. The church members thanked the boys and staff for the cross.

Pictured, from left, are Joshua Jefimowicz , Trevor Howlett (church treasurer) Margaret Smith (senior steward) Mick Goodman (property steward), Ian Redhead (project manager and school representative) and Billy Black.