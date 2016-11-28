William Stukeley drawings to go on display at Stamford Library

An important set of William Stukeley drawings of his houses and gardens at Stamford, Grantham, Holbeach, Kentish Town, and a series of family portraits will go on display at Stamford Library.

The drawings by Stukeley, the 18th century antiquary, the father of British Archaeology and vicar of All Saints church, Stamford between 1730-1748, will be exhibited in the foyer of the library for the whole of December.

The drawings are part of a collection owned by Spalding Gentlemen’s Society and until now have been totally unknown outside the walls of the Society. Over the last year, they have been researched by John Smith, former curator of Stamford Museum, and displayed at an exhibition in Spalding.

It is a most personal collection consisting of family portraits and pictures of Stukeley’s houses and gardens with Stamford featuring strongly.

There is an associated catalogue describing the drawings. It is on sale at the Library, Walkers Bookshop and Stamford Tourist Information Centre, priced at £5.