Willoughby School in Bourne retains good Ofsted rating

Willoughby School headteacher James Husbands with pupils

The inspectors, who visited the school a few weeks ago, praised staff for ensuring pupils at the school ‘continue to experience a good-quality education.’

The special school in South Road, Bourne provides for pupils with profound, severe and complex learning needs, aged from two to 19.

Despite the broad range of needs the school supports on a daily basis, the report stated that “at the heart of this good-quality work is the desire to meet the needs of individual pupils”.

Headteacher James Husbands said: “I am delighted at the outcome of the report. We are proud to have maintained our ‘good’ rating and that the hard work we have put into the school has been recognised.

“We will continue to push on with improving the school. As recognised in the report all staff and governors have ‘a fierce determination to improve the school further’.

“I want to thank all staff, governors and parents for everything they do and for their help in getting the school to the great position it is in today.”

Ofsted particularly celebrated the relationships between the school’s staff and pupils.

Highlighted several times in the report, inspectors praised the impact these relationships have had in enabling the children to develop good social skills.

The report also commended the school’s safeguarding policies and the ‘considerable rigour’ with which data around pupil performance is collected and analysed. This data is crucial in allowing staff to understand the needs of each pupil and to help their pupils make rapid and sustained progress.

The polite behaviour and positive attitude of pupils was celebrated too, with inspectors observing that ‘pupils demonstrated a desire to do well in their lessons and were supported to do so by enthusiastic staff.’

To improve further, the school was advised that pupil attendance rates should improve; increased rigour is applied to the assessment of pupils’ learning in a wider range of subjects; all teaching is of a consistently high quality and the school website is compliant with Department of Education requirements.

The school was last inspected in 2012 when it also received a rating of ‘good’.