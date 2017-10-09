Win prizes and help care trust

This December Evergreen Care Trust is putting the sparkle into Christmas with a special advent calendar that not only has prizes worth over £5,000 but also helps elderly people.

Christmas can be a lonely time for the many older people who have no family festive meal or presents to look forward to, so the Stamford-based charity will be setting out to show the community cares enough to buy them a gift.

The Evergreen Christmas Cracker prizes have been supplied by local businesses and include a week’s holiday for two in Cyprus, a driving experience at Silverstone, and an interior design consultation, as well as restaurant meals, vouchers, and family gym membership - each with a value of at least £75.

A winning raffle ticket will be drawn each morning in December in this advent calendar-style draw with the biggest prize - the holiday - on Christmas Day. As every winning ticket is returned to the draw, supporters have the chance to win more than once.

Marketing manager Rosie Maclennan said: “Our aim is for this festive campaign to raise money to treat around 200 lonely elderly people in our community to a thoughtful gift.

“What’s more, in reaching out to them, Evergreen can ensure they benefit from the charity’s caring services that will improve welfare and wellbeing. Evergreen is aiming to raise the general consciousness about older people, encouraging every family to think about relatives, friends and neighbours who might feel isolated at this time of year.”

Evergreen has secured the support of three key local businesses, which are Sowden Wallis Estate Agents, Barchester Healthcare (Tixover House) and Warner Group Publications.

Tickets are priced at £5 each from www.stamfordchristmascracker.co.uk and Evergreen’s headquarters at Shyp House in Barnack Road. A stall will also be held at Stamford Market today selling tickets.