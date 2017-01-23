Winter half-marathon for Bourne fundraiser Jamie ahead of London challenge

Bourne fashion designer Jaime Russon (31) now knows what April’s London Marathon will be like after running the Windsor Winter Half Marathon on Sunday.

Jaime, who is running in London on April 23 in memory of her father Andrew Russon who died last August, finished the 13.1-mile run in two hours, 21 minutes and 13 seconds.

The keep-fit enthusiast, who is raising money for the British Heart Foundation, said: “It was quite a tough run and mentally hard as it was such a boring course.

“We ran the same route four times, with no supporters and no atmosphere, and I found it much harder than the Milton Keynes Half-Marathon I did last month.

“But I did it though and knocked three minutes off my previous best half-marathon time.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, although I have no idea where I’m going to find another 13 miles from.

Jaime Russon finished the Windsor Winter Half-Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 21 minutes and 13 seconds. Photo supplied.

“I’ll have to though for my Dad and I would, of course, appreciate any donation towards my fundraising.” Please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jaime-Russon.