Wittering dad uses pedal power to say thanks to hospitals for saving his twin girls

The dad of premature twins has vowed to raise as much money as possible during a marathon cycle ride to help the neo-natal units at two hospitals after staff saved the girls’ lives.

Nathan Curtis, (26) and his wife Steffanie, (27) were devastated when complications from Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) during pregnancy meant that both their babies lives were at risk. But the identical twins fought back despite the odds and Steffanie had an emergency c-section at Leicester Royal Infirmary at 30 weeks gestation.

Charlotte and Millie were born on 3 October weighing just 3lb and 3lb 3oz and both needed intensive care. They are now 8 weeks old and have been home for a week, settling in and getting to know their two-year-old brother Noah.

Fitness fanatic Nathan, who is a Corporal based at RAF Wittering, is currently fundraising via his My Donate page for a bike ride on 15th April 2017 from Peterborough City Hospital to Leicester Royal Infirmary and back again.

The 82.6-mile round trip was a journey that the couple had to do frequently, before both of the girls were transferred to Peterborough. Nathan is hoping to raise £1,000 so that this can go towards the specialist equipment that is required by the hospitals to provide life-saving treatment.

Nathan said: “My wife and I are so grateful for all the love, care and support the NICU staff have given not only our two little miracles, but us as parents. They have made it possible for us to have the greatest gift ever, Millie and Charlotte, home for Christmas safe and well. We enjoyed our time at both hospitals, as we received so much support throughout our stay, we really couldn’t have gotten through this without the teams. Thank you everyone in the NICU departments at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Peterborough City Hospital, the staff are the real superheroes.”

Kate Rivett, Neonatal Ward Manager at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to care for such a lovely family and we are delighted that Charlotte and Millie are at home now. We are incredibly touched by Nathan’s kindness and generosity in choosing to support NICU through his fundraising efforts and we wish him every success on his bike ride.”

To support Nathan visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/nathancurtis1