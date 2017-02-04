Wolfie’s cancer fight inspires local darts player to organise charity events

A local darts player and musician is organising two charity events after being inspired to do so by the cancer battle of close friend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams.

Marc Palmer, 32, met three-times BDO World Champion Wolfie five years ago playing in the Deeping and District Darts League. The pair have since become close friends.

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams

Wolfie, 60, from Deeping St James, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April last year and completed a course of radiotherapy.

Marc said he wanted to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK after being inspired by his friend’s battle with the disease.

He said: “I think sometimes men are reluctant to talk about prostate cancer – even though the statistics are pretty shocking with one in 10 affected.

“I don’t think the level of awareness is where it should be and hopefully by holding a couple of events locally I’ll be able to help change that.

“Wolfie has been very open and stoic about his health issues. It’s not been easy, but he’s been able to carry on playing at a high level.”

On Wednesday, May 2, Marc is hosting a darts tournament at Deeping Rugby Club at 7.30pm.

Two teams of 20 players – including Wolfie and fellow BDO professional Brian Dawson – will compete in singles and doubles matches.

Each player will have walk-on music, as they do at major tournaments, and it is hoped a large crowd of supporters will help make it a success.

There is no set entry fee, but spectators will be asked to make a donation.

On Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm, Marc is also hosting a party with live music and auction at Stamford Football Club.

Entry will cost £5 per person and there will also be collection buckets for donations.

Marc’s band HALO, which plays rock and pop covers from the ’50s to the present day, will be performing.

Marc, a full-time dad, lives in Belmesthorpe with wife Becca and their 11-month-old son. They have another child on the way.

Local businesses have been generously donating products and services for the auction – with lots currently ranging from a 30-minute massage through to laser eye surgery worth £3,500.

Further donations would be gratefully received. If you can help, email: palmer850@googlemail.com