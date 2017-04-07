Woman, 61, from Bourne dies following car accident

A 61-year-old woman from Bourne has died following an accident earlier this month.

The woman was driving a Nissan Micra that was involved in an accident on Wednesday, March 22, with a Kia Sorento towing a caravan. The accident happened on the A15 between the Holdingham roundabout and the A153 roundabout, near Sleaford.

The woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries. She has since died.

A couple from Leicestershire, who were in the Kia, were treated at Lincoln County hospital for less serious injuries.

The woman has not yet been publically identified. If you wish to pay tribute e-mail the newsdesk