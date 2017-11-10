Woman guilty of murder in Australia

A former Stamford woman who is obsessed by serial killers has been found guilty of the brutal murder of an autistic teenager in Australia.

Jemma Lilley, who lived in the centre of Stamford, before emigrating to Australia more than six years ago, and Trudy Lenon, 43, murdered Aaron Pajich, 18, from Perth in June last year.

Australian newspaper, The Sunday Times, which covered the trial, reported Lenon lured the teenager to a house in Perth she shared with Lilley, 26, where he was strangled, stabbed twice in the neck and once in the chest.

The pair then buried Mr Pajich in a shallow grave covered with concrete and tiles in the back garden of their home.

During the trial, the court heard Lilley was obsessed with knives and serial killers, and had a close friendship with Lenon who has a history as a “submissive” in Perth’s BDSM scene.

A text message sent by Lilley to Lenon hours after Mr Pajich was stabbed to death, read: “I am seeing things I haven’s seen before, and feeling things I haven’t felt before. It is incredibly empowering, these images — thank you”.

Lilley, 26, and Lenon, referred to each other by ‘pet names,’ the court heard.

Lilley, who is believed to have attended New College Stamford, was called ‘SOS’ by Lennon – the name of a serial killer character in a book she had written in Stamford as a teenager, and of an American serial killer who murdered eight victims in the mid 1970s.

Prosecutor James McTaggart said supermarket worker Lilley committed the killing so she could feel the “euphoria” of murder – and the exhilaration was so intense she confessed what she had done to a workmate as a “badge of honour”.

After the pair moved in together along with Lenon’s younger children, they hatched a plan to carry out a ‘thrill kill’ on a vulnerable target.

The court heard how both women bought 100 litres of hydrochloric acid the day before the murder to help dispose of Mr Pajich’s body.

Lenon admitted to being an accessory to the attack but both women pleaded not guilty to murder.

During the trial Lilley claimed Lenon brought Mr Pajich to the house to train him in BDSM, and had not attacked, killed or buried him.

It was also revealed that Lilley has an autograph of Robert Englund, the actor who played Freddie Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street horror film, on her leg, along with a portrait of the character.

She wrote a letter to Mr Englund in which she said that she saw Freddie Krueger as a father figure and included a painting of the actor she did.

The pair were found guilty on November 1 and will be sentenced in February 2018 according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.