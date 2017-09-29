Woman’s bill error fury

A bewildered Stamford grandmother has spoken of her anger after being billed incorrectly for home care for six months.

Mary Patrick, 80, has been treated by Bloomsbury Home Care since March and Serco collect payments for it on behalf of the Lincolnshire County Council.

The rate for her care per hour is £13.56 but she has been charged higher and lower amounts on several of her invoices despite her complaining to Serco numerous times that mistakes keep being made.

In one invoice, six blunders were made and a frustrated Mary, who has a number of health problems, including cellulitis (skin condition), and diabetes is demanding that Serco ‘get their figures right’ and is refusing to pay her bills until her invoices are correct.

A furious Mary said: “I am quite happy to pay what I owe but I am not being robbed. I am just sick and tired of having to fight, why should I have to fight?

“If they are overcharging me, how many others are they overcharging? People who do not have the ability to speak like people with dementia?”

In one invoice Mary was charged £33.90, £42.69 and £35.58 for 2.5 hours care when the correct amount according to documents provided to her by Serco when she started receiving care is £34.80.

The last letter she received from Serco on September 19 apologised for mistakes on a previous invoice but included her latest one which had another three mistakes.

Stuart Baird, a spokesman for Serco said: “We have been in close communication with Mrs Patrick for some months, with the last letter dated the 19th September and we would be happy to talk through her concerns. We have apologised to her for any distress caused and want to work with her closely to resolve any outstanding issues.”