Wood and conifer trees alight in Bourne

A pile of wood, conifer trees and a section of dyke embankment all caught fire in Bourne on Friday morning.

Crews from Bourne and Spalding were called to an area of Spalding Road, Bourne at about 11.35am.

Two water hose reels were used to put out the fire which started when flames from a nearby bonfire spread to the wood, trees and dyke.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called upon to take five rings off the hand of a woman at a care home in Bourne.

The unusual emergency happened at Qu’Appelle Care Home in Harrington Street at about 8.05pm on Monday.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said that the five rings were removed “due to medical reasons.”