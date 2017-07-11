Work on new homes starts

Work has started on a 29-home development in Rutland on a site which formerly housed sheltered accommodation.

Spire Homes, which is part of Longhurst Group, has put spades in the ground at Bayleys Close and Beckworth Court in Empingham after beginning a demolition of previous accommodation in February this year.

Homes will be completed in batches between November this year and March 2018 and will comprise of affordable rent, shared ownership and outright sale properties.

The Bayleys Close site originally consisted of 10 homes built in the 1950s, while the the Beckworth Court sheltered housing development constructed in the 1960s, comprised of bedsits and flats, which Spire Homes claim had become increasingly difficult to let over the past decade.

The scheme has been fully supported by Rutland County Council and the Homes and Communities Agency, which has provided grant funding for some of the affordable homes.

Jeff Gunthorp, Longhurst Group’s head of development,said: “We’re delighted to have started work on this exciting development, which contributes to our aim of building over 2,500 new homes by 2019.

“When completed, this project will have totally transformed the site from what it once was, providing much-needed and sought-after affordable housing in a picturesque rural setting.

“This is the result of excellent partnership work between ourselves, Lindum Construction, Rutland County Council, Empingham Parish Council and the Homes and Communities Agency. Together, we will deliver a development that the local community can be proud of.”

Spire took the decision to redevelop the site back in 2014, offering residents alternative accommodation before submitting a planning application in March 2016.

After a series of consultation events with the Empingham Parish Council and residents, the scheme was approved in September 2016.

Income from homes for sale will subsidise the remaining affordable homes.

Longhurst Group owns properties in over 45 local authorities including Boston and Leicestershire,