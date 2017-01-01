Workers thanked for carrying out revamp of St Michael’s Church graveyard

A group that organised a revamp of the area in the graveyard at St Michael’s Church has hosted a thank you event for all involved.

The Stamford Urban Group and the Civic Society planned the refurbishment of the graveyard in the town centre, which was funded by the Harry Skells Trust. The trust donated £23,000 towards the project.

The work was carried out by Precision Landscapes and to thank the workers who did such an amazing job, members of the Urban Group hosted a small thank you gathering.

Chairman of the Stamford Urban Group Don Lambert thanked all the workers for the excellent job they did on St Michael’s Church to turn it into an attractive place for locals and visitors to enjoy.

The aim of the project was to tidy the area, which is a central part of the town centre, and provide improved seating and lighting.

The path has also been slightly altered so it meanders through the churchyard.

This is the third project that Precision Landscapes have completed for the Urban Group and Civic Society.

The work was done this year in commemoration of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

