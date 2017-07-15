Writer plots first novel success

A drama teacher has put pen to paper to write his first book which is to be released by publishing giant Harper Collins.

Darren O’Sullivan, 34, has written the pyschological thriller Our Little Secret.

The 83,000 word book is to be released by HQ, a part of Harper Collins, in an e-book format on July 28.

Staff at Harper Collins are so impressed with Our Little Secret that they have already commissioned Darren to write two more pyschological thrillers.

Darren, a drama teacher at the Eastern School of Performing Arts, in Stamford, said: “I have been writing since I was 18-years-old.

“I was working in theatre and so I was writing for the stage and this book started out as a play about five-years ago.

“It didn’t work as a play but I really liked the characters and the situation so I tried to change it into something that would work.”

Darren sent his idea to various publishers and was finally signed by Harper Collins in June.

He said: “I read loads of pyschological thrillers to see how they worked and what themes, like red herrings, they employed within the genre.

“It’s very exciting but I am nervous too. I‘m really looking forward to it coming out and I would like to be a full-time author.”

The plot of Our Little Secret revolves round a man called Chris Hayes who readers meet at a the deserted railway station in March, Cambridgshire.

Chris is standing on the platform for a particular reason on a specific date but he is interrupted by a woman called Sarah.

Despite Chris’ attempts to get her to leave she stays and thrawts his plot. Sarah believes they can help each other and later tries to track Chris down and secrets are revealed.

Readers can pre-order Our Little Secret now via sites like Amazon for it to be downloaded later this month.

Darren’s two proposed future books will again be pyschological thrillers but they will be stand alone books separate from Our Little Secret.