You can save on winter energy bills

There’s just days left for residents and businesses to potentially save money on their winter energy bills with the Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme.

Register at www.lincoln-shire.gov.uk/switch or call 0800 048 8439 by midnight on Monday. All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months to hand. Energy suppliers will compete with their best offers at an auction and you will be sent an email or letter stating the potential savings you could make. There is no obligation to accept.

The scheme is open to both pay monthly/quarterly or prepayment meter.