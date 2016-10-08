Young and old take part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House

A fantastic 180 people took part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House on Sunday.

Walkers, who were all fundraising for Parkinson’s UK, chose either a three or 10-mile route around the grounds of the impressive Elizabethan property.

The charity hopes to raise £8,000 from the day which is one of a series of 35 Walk for Parkinson’s events up and down the country.

Staff at the charity are hoping the series of walks will top £315,000 in funds raised.

Katie Thomas, regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in the East Midlands, said she was delighted to see beautiful Autumn sunshine in time for Sunday’s event.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our walk at Burghley House.

“We were really pleased to see so many people joining us on the day, with walkers ranging from four to 84 years old.

“All money raised from Walk for Parkinson’s – Burghley House, will help Parkinson’s UK’s work to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.”

Among those to take part in the event were members of the Stamford Parkinson’s support group, including Helen Scarr who raised more than £300 in sponsorship alone.

For more information on the Walk series, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks