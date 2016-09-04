Young people to curate their own film festival in Stamford

Young people aged 12 to 25 are to curate their own film festival in Stamford.

The festival, and others in Spalding, Gainsborough and Lincoln, are being launched by Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV) as part of the new LOVFILM strand of its Young People’s Programme.

Supported by Film Hub Central East, part of the BFI UK-wide Audience Network, LOV will work alongside four groups of young programmers to support the development, creation and delivery of the four independent festivals. The young people will lead the process, from selecting and planning the chosen films, to curating a range of surrounding activities.

Each collective will choose a creative direction for their two day festival, for instance one venue has plans for a music theme incorporating performances from bands to complement the films screened, while another will look at how new media is used in independent film with a range of wrap around activity for audience members to have a go at.

Following the festival, each group will also create toolkits and case studies, to inspire other young people in the community to produce future events in the region.

LOV FILM’s Emily Bowman said: “LOV FILM aims to create more opportunities for young people living in rural Lincolnshire to work with local arts and cultural venues and artists to grow their knowledge of British and Independent Film and develop their skills as film programmers. The funding and support from Film Hub Central East has allowed us to expand our offer to young people and develop skills within our workforce. I am extremely excited to see how each individual festival develops and what our young people present in autumn.”

Stamford’s festival will take place at Stamford Arts Centre on October 24 and 25.