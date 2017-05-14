Young train fan opens model railway in Stamford

A young rail fan steamed into town to open a model railway display which she had named.

Jessica Mae Gibbons, eight, was guest of honour at Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s exhibiton at the weekend.

She had won a competition designed by the group to name a child friendly railway display it had created.

A farmer’s daughter from Todmorden, in West Yorkshire, Jessica Mae named the display Knowl End.

This is the same name as her family’s farm and it was voted the best entry by the railway group.

Club chairman and exhibition manager Colin Brown said: “We were building a new line and we didn’t know what name to call it.

“It was designed for young children to use as many model railways are too difficult for them to operate.

“Some model railways can cost up to £60,000 and this one was designed specifically with children in mind.

“We ran a competition and asked children to put forward names for the display.

“Club members overwhelmingly voted that Jessica Mae’s name was the best one.

“When it was ready she came down with her father, Martyn, and she drove the first train along the display.

“She is a very bright little girl and she is old for her age.

“She has her own model railway and her father is into them as well.”

The display took place at the Stamford Welland Academy on Saturday.

Around 350 people came to the exhibition from across the country to see displays by the club’s 44 members.

Mr Brown said they were very pleased with the number of people who had visited the exhibition.

The model railway club has been running for about 40-years.

Details on the railway club can be found via www.mdmrc.org