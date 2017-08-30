Youngsters go out and about

Busy Bees Nursery Bee Hive Out of School club enjoy being out in “Our Community”

Our children have been busy visiting lots of different places in Bourne.

Our Bee Hive Out of School club enjoyed the Farm to Fork experience at Tesco where they tasted cheese, learnt how to bake bread, collected fruit and veg and had a look at the warehouse and freezers - brrrr.

Our Honey Bee children visited Wood Grange Care Home where they sang songs to the residents who were most excited at the visit.

We’ve been busy going to the market to buy fruit and to Heron to buy snacks.

We have also had visits to the library, market, bank and fire station.

At the fire station the Busy Bees children were able to go inside a fire engine.

During the week we also visited the post office, bank, bakery, dentist, the bus station, the Red Hall and the town hall.

We have been thrilled at the response from our local community when we approached various settings to see if we could visit.

Everyone was delighted to see us and the children have thoroughly enjoyed themselves and learnt so much about Bourne.