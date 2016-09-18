ATHLETICS: Fell family have special day at Great North Run

Stamford Strider Simon Fell and his family had a day to remember at Sunday’s Great North Run.

Simon’s son Isaac, who is a keen runner with Nene Valley Harriers has been battling Leukemia since January 2015, and is nearing the end of a long course of chemotherapy. Due to the chemotherapy he was unable to compete in the junior run this year, but instead was invited to be honorary starter of the race. The family got the chance to meet former Olympic medallist and TV presenter Colin Jackson prior to the race, and even received a mention on the BBC coverage of the day.

Isaac’s younger brother Noah ran in the Mini Great North Run before Simon took centre stage finishing as first local in the half marathon, covering the course in 1:19.05 for 73rd position. Simon’s wife Liz summed up the feelings of her family saying: “The Great North Run is a very special weekend to us as a family. Isaac and Noah have grown up going each year to support and then began taking part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs, so we are really happy that we can continue this even though Isaac is unwell.”