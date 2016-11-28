ATHLETICS: Six chosen to benefit from Langtoft Road Race funds

Six charities and organisations are striding towards 2017 with an extra spring in their step thanks to the efforts of runners at this year’s Langtoft Road Race.

The 10k road run and 3k fun run, held in May, attracted nearly 600 entrants, with a record 308 taking on the longer course.

Money raised from the event, which has been going for more than 25 years, is always donated to local good causes, with six chosen to share £2,200 this year.

Among those to benefit were Langtoft Pre-School, Langtoft United Football Club (to help fund their junior section) and Langtoft Junior Players.

There were also donations for Langtoft Pearl Bowls Club (for new clubhouse blinds), the Hyde & Mossop Charity (to support senior citizens and the bereaved) and the Langtoft and Deepings branch of the Royal British Legion.

The road race organising committee’s thoughts are now turning towards their 27th event on Sunday, April 30.

Sue Archer, of the organising committee, said: “Being able to donate money to help make a difference to local charities and groups makes all the hard work behind the scenes in the run-up to race day worthwhile.

“It also spurs us on to come back bigger and better each year.

“We receive fantastic support from runners and spectators and look forward to welcoming some old friends and making some new ones at our next event.”

Further details of how to enter will be posted on the race website www.langtoftroadrun.btck.co.uk and via Twitter (@Langtoftrun) in the new year.