Back-to-back defeats mean Burghley Park still needs points to secure safety

Burghley Park are losing momentum quickly in the Hunts League after suffering back-to-back defeats against Orton Park following another disappointing display on Saturday.

Winning the toss again, Burghley scored at an a rate of seven runs an over for the first ten.

Usual number 11 Michael Jones (36) opened the batting and made the most of the fielding restrictions, getting Burghley off to a flyer. He was supported well by Chris Armstrong (35) who put the bad ball away.

Burghley were looking at an imposing total on 70-2 from just 10 overs, but Jones fell playing one shot too many.

What was to follow was a bad display of application as a monumental collapse saw the middle order offer no resistance.

The spin of former Burghley player Nick Cowley (10-5-15-4) turned the momentum. He was well supported by Adam Boothman (10-5-13-2).

Poor shot selection and a lack of application saw Burghley end up 132 all out from 39 overs.

After the break Orton Park were never really troubled in their small run chase, Tom Stephenson showed good discipline with his swing bowling but the damage was done.

Some credit is due to Tom Day who picked up two wickets towards the climax of the game.

Burghley require 17 points from the next two games to be able to guarantee safety.

Burghley Park 2nds were dealt a blow before a ball was even bowled in their away fixture against Ramsey 3rds.

Availability issues meant that the team were only able to name nine players and only seven of those were present at the start of the game.

Eventually an eighth player arrived and Ramsey generously offered a fielder from their own ranks, but the job in hand for the depleted side was as large as the gaps in the field.

Losing the toss, the Bears were invited to field. Opening the bowling were Duncan Roberts and James Biggs, the former bowled with his usual aggression and provided an early breakthrough, though Biggs struggled with his line, which proved costly with the lack of players on the field.

Fawad Amin came on and showed good discipline and had Ben Saunders dismissed thanks to an impressive catch from Biggs – something the fielders unfortunately could not reciprocate for him.

Brown then threw the ball to dangerous paceman Rob Willson, but on a day when Burghley’s luck was already out they were dealt another blow as Willson could only last four overs before injury precluded his spell.

He did manage to take one wicket in this time and a longer spell could well have garnered further bowling points

Biggs returned for his second stint, but again luck eluded him. Having already had a catch put down in his first spell, his second spell saw a further three drops before he claimed his only wicket of the match, trapping Matthew Slack leg before for 40. Joe Evans managed to collect the wickets of twins Chris and Alex Parkins, who scored 92 and 93 respectively.

It was hard toil in the field for the depleted Bears and this showed in Ramsey’s total of 326-6 declared.

Despite all their misfortune, the Bears gave an admiral display in adversity.

Skipper Stephen Brown and Willson opened the batting and struck some early boundaries, but Willson was soon back in the hutch after being dismissed leg before.

Brown followed shortly after meaning Darron Evans joined Amin in the middle. Unfortunately neither could maintain a prolonged stay at the crease and Evans’ dismissal led to the arrival of Biggs.

Looking to be aggressive from the off, Biggs was quick to find the boundary rope during his innings.

Abandoning any idea of blocking the ball, boundaries began to flow for Biggs and, in a game of few highlights, Burghley were soon able to celebrate Biggs’ maiden 50 – something he was unable to do as he comically had no idea he’d reached the milestone.

He was eventually bowled for 57 and the game was over shortly after as none of the remaining batsmen were able to trouble the scorer and Burghley ended on 122.