Big test for Uppingham

Uppingham Town will be tested this weekend as they host third-placed Sileby Town in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Division One.

This will be the Firsts’ final home game of the year, and begins at 12.30pm.

Uppingham had to settle for five points as Saturday’s contest was a washout.

Both Uppingham and Kibworth had to make do with a share of the spoils as not a single ball was bowled.

With two games of the season remaining, Uppingham remain in seventh, a place and 11 points ahead of Kibworth.

The Seconds also collected five points as their Division Six East clash at Billesdon suffered the same fate.

On Saturday they travel to face Leicestershire Teachers and Mossdale CC (12.30pm).

The Sunday Firsts did see some action in the Rutland League Division One, losing by eight wickets at home to Wisbech Town.

The hosts were dismissed for 158 in the 38th over, aided by good knocks from Sam Hodson (37), Alex Ashwin (36) and Chrales Richardson (36).

Ten-man Wisbech reached 162 for the loss of just one wicket, Charlie Morley trapping Dom Stannard LBW.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts are at Oundle Town and the Sunday Seconds travel to face Weldon in Division Five (both 1pm).

Also on Sunday a Friendly XI were beaten by one wicket when they hosted Peterborough CAMRA.

Uppingham were dismissed for 179 while CAMRA posted 181-9.

Michael Beaver top scored with an unbeaten 44 while Andrew Morley was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.