Can Ketton cause upset?

Ketton CC Firsts will be looking to cause an upset when they host Wisbech Town in the Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire Premier League Tucker Gardner Division One on Saturday.

Third-from-bottom Ketton cannot be caught by Burwell and Blunham - who occupy the two relegation spots - so will have nothing to lose when they entertain second-placed Wisbech in their final contest of the campaign.

The match will begin at noon.

The Firsts’ scheduled fixture at Ramsey on Saturday fell foul of the weather, both sides collecting five points.

Ketton Seconds collected seven points, as did opponents King Keys when their Huntingdonshire County Cricket League Division Four clash also failed to go ahead.

However, 86 runs from in-form Zeeshan Manzoor helped the Sunday Firsts record a 164-run victory over Kings Keys in the Rutland League Division Two.

Fresh from last week’s 153 at Whittlesey he was at it again, aided by Ulricht Van Duyker (75 not out) and Shakir Mahmood (72) as they recorded 311-4.

Kings Keys were dismissed for 147. Wickets were taken by Van Duyker (4-41), who added a run out, Manzoor (3-14), Mahmood and Will Compton.