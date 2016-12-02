Chairman steps down

Thanks were expressed to the outgoing chairman of the Lincolnshire ECB Association of Cricket Officials at the organisation’s AGM.

Steve Massingham has been chairman since the county umpire’s association was formed and will continue as performance officer and also as chairman of the Lincs ECB Premier League panel.

David Tress took over as chairman, with Robyn Wilkinson remaining as secretary and it was agreed that the ACO would co-opt a vice-chairman and assistant secretary pending amendments to the Constitution, Eric King and Philip Tutty agreeing to take on these roles.

The meeting heard from appointments officer David Chambers that in 2016 umpires had been provided for a wide variety of games, from local leagues to county women’s cricket and disability and blind cricket.

There is still a severe shortage of umpires, both in Lincolnshire and nationwide and it was agreed that recruitment has to be a priority for the ACO.

Scorers officer Anne Sutton, who has run a number of successful courses in recent years, also stood down from the committee and will be replaced by county scorer Shelley Clayton.

All officers were thanked for their work over the year.

Lincolnshire ECB ACO details and news can be found on the Lincolnshire Cricket Ltd website http://www.lincscricket.co.uk/officials and also on Twitter at #lincolnshireecbaco.

The next level one umpires training course takes place at Bracebridge Heath CC from 10am-4pm on four consecutive Saturdays from January 14 to February 4 inclusive.

E-mail Gareth Dowson on garthdowson@hotmail.co.uk for details - the closing date is December 15.

There will be a change of venue for the December meeting of the Lincolnshire Cricket Grounds Association.

Sleaford Cricket Club will host this get together of the county’s groundsmen and others interested in ground preparation with Andy Clarke from the Institute of Groundsmen the speaker on Monday, beginning at 7.30pm.

For details call Martin Deans on 07971 087 891.