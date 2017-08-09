CRICKET: Brown makes first-class debut

Have your say

Patrick Brown, who came through the ranks at Market Deeping, claimed a wicket on his first-class debut for Worcestershire.

The 18-year-old fast bowler has been at the Worcestershire Academy for two seasons and played two T20 games for the county.

Brown bowled nine wicketless overs at a cost of 63 runs on the first day of the Division Two match against Sussex at New Road.

He ended with figures of 12.1-0-73-1 on Monday as Sussex were dismissed for 430.

Brown took the final wicket of Jofra Archer (59) thanks to Tom Fell’s catch at deep square leg.

He scored two runs when sharing a last-wicket stand of 34 with Ed Barnard (65no) as Worcestershire were dismissed for 268.

Following on, they were all out on 170 with Brown unbeaten on five – leaving Sussex to win by nine wickets.