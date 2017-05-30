CRICKET: Final delayed by rain

The final of the Winkworth Cup was abandoned following rain after both semi-finals had been completed.

However, rather than the traditional bowl out, both teams agreed to play the game as an evening match on a date to be agreed with hosts Sleaford.

In the first sem-final, which was played in overcast conditions, Grantham won the toss and elected to bat against Bourne but lost their first four wickets for only 39 runs.

A middle-order rally by Dan Freeman and Mat Dowman took the total to 64 but with five balls of the innings remaining, the final wicket fell on 101.

Bourne then lost three wickets for 25 runs but Carl Wilson dug in and added 34 with Rob Bentley before joining forces with Ben Stroud in an unbeaten partnership of 45 which took Bourne to victory, Wilson finishing 40 not out.

The second semi-final, much of which was played in a light drizzle, was a much closer affair – Woodhall Spa electing to bat and setting Alford a target of 148.

Alford’s bowlers took the first four wickets for 50 runs but Jack Hughes and Chris Anderson added 53, Hughes making 40 as the innings finished with six wickets down.

Alford’s reply reached 42 before the first wicket fell and from 52-2, Jack Wightwick and Andrew White added 40 - White scoring two sixes and Wightwick one.

This kept the run rate up and going into the last three overs, Alford needed 30 to win.

But Woodhall skipper Jack Luffman had used his bowlers wisely, Pradeep Chanditha bowling two of these three overs and keeping one end tight enough to deny Alford who finished seven runs short - White with an unbeaten 53, the only half century of the day.