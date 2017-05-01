CRICKET: Newman and Pullum lead way in big win

Dave Newman was the top scorer with 122 which helped Billingborough to the highest team score of the day.

Newman and Shaun Brown (73) put on 133 for the third wicket as Billingborough finished on 237-4.

Aaron Pullum then took 5-24 as Sleaford 2nd were all out for 103.

Stamford Town were involved in a much closer game at home to Woodhall Spa 2nd for whom Sam Cherry took 6-31.

This helped restrict Stamford to 156-9 and, despite getting off to a poor start by losing two wickets for one run, Woodhall had fought their way back to 145 before the final wicket fell.

Market Deeping 2nd top the table after two games - beating Bourne 2nd by eight wickets - while newly-promoted Freiston notched up a respectable 201, only to see Grantham 2nd overtake this for the loss of four wickets with Stewart Mudie unbeaten on 78.

Spalding 2nd, also newly promoted, celebrated a six-wicket win over Boston 2nd.

There was also a century in the Billingborough 2nd game in Division One but this time it was scored by the opposition - Kevin Manning hitting 107 not out for Boston 3rd.

Boston scored 200-8 before bowling Billingborough out for 105.

Skegness 2nd finished 197-6 against Belton Park who were all out for 166 while Long Sutton beat Timberland by nine wickets.

In the only game in Division Two, Steve Clements claimed eight Heckington wickets for just 13 runs as the home side were all out for 28 in reply to Graves Park’s 184, of which Mitch Griffiths hit 62.

Claypole won the first match to be played in the League Cup, beating Baston by 15 runs.

Premier Division: Freiston 201, Grantham 2nd 202-4 (Mudie 78no); Bourne 2nd 91, Market Deeping 2nd 92-2; Billingborough 237-4 (Newman 122, Brown 73), Sleaford 2nd 103 (Pullum 5-24); Stamford Town 156-9 (Cherry 6-31), Woodhall Spa 2nd 145; Boston 2nd 150, Spalding 2nd 151-4.

Division One: Boston 3rd 200-8 (Manning 107no), Billingborough 2nd 105; Timberland 64, Long Sutton 65-1; Skegness 2nd 197-6, Belton Park 166.

Division Two: Graves Park 184 (Griffiths 62), Heckington 28 (Clements 8-13).

League Cup: Claypole 146-9 (Pinfold 70), Baston 131.