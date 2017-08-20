CRICKET: Wilson aims to wrap up hat-trick of titles

Have your say

Bourne wicketkeeper Carl Wilson remains on course for a historic treble as captain of Lincolnshire.

Last week the county wrapped up their second successive Unicorns Championship Eastern Division title with an emphatic victory over Hertfordshire at Cleethorpes.

Wilson’s side only needed seven points from their final league match to retain the crown and book a place in the championship final against Western Division winners Berkshire.

Wilson hit an unbeaten 87 in the first innings and then took four catches in Hertfordshire’s second innings as Lincolnshire won by seven wickets.

He said: “I stood in as the captain last year when David Lucas was unavailable due to injury for three games.

“I took over full-time this year after David retired from Minor Counties cricket.

“The weather halted us in the first championship game against Cambridgeshire when we were in a position to go on and win.

“Since then we’ve had a consistent team, picking only about 15 players. Last year we used more than 35 players.

“Andrew Carter and Matt Lineker have come in to bring vast experience.

“We get on well and team spirit has carried us through this year. Everyone feels so comfortable around each other and we can go out there to express ourselves on the pitch.”

Lincolnshire complete the season with two finals against Berkshire.

They meet on Wednesday at Wormsley, Buckinghamshire, in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy.

The counties face each other again in the four-day championship final held at Banbury, Oxfordshire, from Sunday.

Wilson added: “They beat us in the three-day final last year so we know what they are all about.

“I think Berkshire’s team is pretty similar but we are in good form.

“They will be tough games but hopefully we can win both if we do the right things.

“I’d like to think that our squad will be strong again next year as most of the players are settled in Lincolnshire.

“We’re always looking to strengthen but after a good year, there’s no reason why we can’t do the same again.”