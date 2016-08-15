LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

This weekend’s action, rounded-up by Ann Boulton...

A maiden ECB League century for Louth’s overseas player Keaton Critchell, a hat-trick for Dan Freeman and an eighth century for Obus Pienaar were the highlights of a weekend that saw Grantham move into second place in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Critchell’s innings helped Louth to a winning draw over Nettleham and a place in the top half of the table, while Freeman’s three in a row came in a haul of six for 24 against Woodhall Spa.

Pienaar is moving ever closer to the league runs record - 52 runs from the final four matches will see him take over the mantle from his Sleaford predecessor Tim McIntosh, who set the record of 1323 in 2014.

At Market Deeping, Bracebridge Heath wicketkeeper Carl Stubbs was involved in two stands that rescued his side’s innings.

Coming in on 119 for six, Stubbs put on 67 for the seventh wicket with Vikram Atri, then 64 for the eighth with Stuart Fraser-Cattanach before being dismissed for 50.

Fraser-Cattanach went on to make an unbeaten 57, adding a further 28 with James Holden to take the final score to 278 for eight.

Steady batting down the Deeping order ate away at the total but the home side fell behind the run rate to finish on 220 for eight and a share of the points.

Woodhall Spa wicketkeeper Jack Timby was also on form with the bat, hitting 68 off 68 balls to take his side to 131 for four but when Woodhall had reached 163 for seven, Freeman claimed his hat trick and the final wicket fell on 168.

Ross Carnelley then hit an unbeaten 79 in Grantham’s eight wicket win.

Deeping are third in the table, just four behind Grantham, with Sleaford another four points adrift in fourth.

Pienaar made 121 off 114 balls at Grimsby, taking Sleaford to 290 for seven at the close.

Neal Snell then hit 49 to help the home side to 106 for three and at the close Grimsby were 168 for eight.

Ninth placed Boston notched up a seven wicket win over Skegness to open up a gap over their opponents who are now 12 points above the relegation zone occupied by Grimsby and Nettleham.

Chasing the seasiders’ 150, Boston were 66 for three when Jonny Cheer (64 not out) and Ryan Croom (52 not out) joined forces to take them to victory.

A high scoring game at Lindum saw Will Wright, Luke Robinson and Charlie Tomlinson all hit half-centuries in their side’s total of 285 for four.

Bourne lost early wickets but steady batting from the middle order took the visitors to 205 for seven and a share of the points.

Results: Woodhall Spa 168 (J Timby 68, Freeman 6-24 inc hat trick), Grantham 170-2 (Carnelley 79no); Louth 200 (Critchell 101, Bell 50, Bridgens 6-41), Nettleham 165-9 (Bridgens 87no); Skegness 150, Boston 154-3 (Cheer 64no, Croom 52no); Sleaford 290-7 (Pienaar 121), Grimsby 168-8; Lindum 285-4 (Wright 79, Robinson 61, Tomlinson 50), Bourne 205-7; Bracebridge Heath 278-8 (Stubbs 50, Fraser Cattanach 57no), Market Deeping 220-8.