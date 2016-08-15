SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds-up this weekend’s action...

The battle for the South Lincolnshire & Border League championship has narrowed down to two teams - Spalding and Sleaford 2nd - with Sleaford eight points behind but with a game in hand.

Both sides won at the weekend, Spalding beating Boston 2nd with Cameron Roy and Hafiz Majeed both claiming five wickets.

Sleaford were involved in a higher scoring game against third placed Market Deeping 2nd who are now well adrift of the top two.

Sleaford made 226 for eight with Simon Godby (78) and Kurt Colyn (62) starring the bat.

Market Deeping then found themselves 19 for four but the middle order dug in, Jackson Andrews hitting 94 before being run out as the final total reached 182 for Grantham made the highest team total with 287 for five, Ian Robinson hitting 88.

Billingborough were then restricted to 131 for six.

Dan Oldfield hit 59 in Long Sutton’s 175 for nine, a total Stamford Town overtook for the loss of two wickets, Mark Andrew and Ben Peck not out on 67 and 65 respectively.

The closest game was at Bourne who finished on 193 for nine, Josh Bentley unbeaten on 64.

Belton Park lost early wickets but Matthew Law and Tyronne Premasiri consolidated, taking the total to 135 for five before the introduction of David Christmas to the attack saw wickets again start to tumble.

With nine down, Belton still needed 43 runs but Premasiri was joined by Alan Law and this partnership edged the score along, taking the visitors to a slender victory, Premasiri unbeaten on 52 and Law on 24.

Spalding 2nd have a 13 point lead over Freiston at the top of Division One with Baston 20 points behind in third.

Spalding were without a game but Freiston failed to capitalise, going down to Heckington in a low scoring match that saw Will Charlesworth hit 75 and Sam Elliott take five wickets for Heckington.

James Tickler hit 52 for Baston who restricted Moulton Harrox to 159 for eight - of which Joe Broomfield hit 62 - and went on to win by six wickets.

Daniel Blankley made 52 in Timberland’s innings of 117 and Ashley Redgard was 65 not out as Skegness 2nd claimed a 10 wicket win.

And Richard Wells knock of 74 couldn’t prevent Billingborough 2nd going down to Welby Cavaliers for whom Athambawa Azeer hit 53.

Claypole are still unbeaten at the top of Division Two and have built a 33 point lead over Boston 3rd who have a game in hand.

James King made 67 for Claypole in their victory over Belton Park 2nd while Josh Baker took five wickets for Boston who beat Long Sutton 2nd.

Graves Park stay third after beating Pinchbeck.

From 29 for four, Liam Maskell’s 64 helped his side to 119 before the final wicket fell.

Pinchbeck also got off to a bad start and Steve Clements’ five for 18 helped bowl them out for 100.

Grantham 4th are still searching for their first victory after going down to Spalding 3rd, for whom Jon Manton hit 73.

Results:

Premier Division: Spalding 183, Boston 2nd 47 (Roy 5-24, Majeed 5-17); Grantham 2nd 287-5 (Robinson 88), Billingborough 131-6; Sleaford 2nd 226-8 (Godby 78, Colyn 62), Market Deeping 2nd 182-7 (J Andrews Long Sutton 175-9 (Oldfield 59), Stamford Town 177-2 (Andrew 67no, Peck 65no); Bourne 2nd 193-9 (Bentley 64no), Belton Park 194-9 (Premasiri 52no, Christmas 5-36.

Division One: Welby Cavaliers 181 (Athambawa 53), Billingborough 2nd 126 (Wells 74) Heckington 107 (Charlesworth 75), Freiston 49 (Elliott 5-13); Timberland 117 (Blankley 52), Skegness 2nd 119-0 (Redgard 65no); Moulton Harrox 159-8 (Broomfield 62), Baston 160-4 (Tickler 52).

Division Two: Graves Park 119 (Maskell 64), Pinchbeck 100 (Clements 5-18); Claypole 198-9 (King 67), Belton Park 2nd 132; Grantham 4th 116, Spalding 3rd 117-3 (Manton 73); Long Sutton 2nd 87, Boston 3rd 89-9 (Baker 5-25).