Daniels set their sights on another FA Cup adventure

Daniels boss Graham Drury is urging his charges to create their own piece of history as they set off on another FA Cup adventure.

Stamford face Cambridge City tonight (Friday) in the preliminary round of the competition which saw the Daniels enjoy a record-breaking run last season.

They reached the first round proper for the first time in their history before bowing out in a memorable match at League Two side Hartlepool.

And, while immensely proud of his achievements last season, Drury wants his new-look charges to write their own piece of Daniels folklore.

He said: “It was fantastic to be part of last season for everyone involved with the club.

“It was something the club had never achieved before and I was proud to help them create a bit of history.

“But we’ve got to put that to the back of our minds now. It’s the start of a new competition and hopefully we can go on another good run again.”

Stamford face a Cambridge City side who were relegated from the EvoStik Southern League Premier Division last season.

They are currently ground-sharing with St Ives Town at Westwood Road as they bid to climb back up the non-league pyramid.

Drury added: “It will be a tough game. They got their first win on Tuesday night and, like ourselves, are a club who should be playing at the next level.”

Stamford go into the cup clash after taking four points from their opening two EvoStik Division One South games.

A goalless opening day draw at Market Drayton was followed by a 1-0 win at home to Carlton Town on Tuesday night.

John King hit an 81st minute winner for the Daniels who had been frustrated for long periods by their Nottinghamshire visitors.

Drury commented: “We had to be patient because they were a typical EvoStik side, but we stood up well to the challenge. We are a bit more physically stronger than last season and that showed.”

Stamford also handed a debut to new signing Henry Eze on Tuesday night.

The powerful defender made an instant impact with a dominant display after being introduced as a tactical change midway through the opening period.

Birmingham-based Eze was with Rushall Olympic last season and has also featured in title-winning campaigns for Kettering and King’s Lynn and Drury was delighted with his new acquisition.

He said: “Henry has been loved at every club he’s been at. He gives his all and, as well as adding a physical presence, he can play a bit as well.

“He will win the physical battles and is a massive signing for us. He’s a cracking lad who is really looking forward to the challenge.

“I wasn’t expecting to get him, but he’s heard good things about what we’re doing and wants to be part of that. He will be a great addition to the squad.”

Summer signing Jack Jeys is set to feature in the cup clash after returning from injury, but fellow newcomer Pearson Mwanyongo remains sidelined.

Drury added: “Jack will give us a different option up front. He’s got a lot of pace and is a good finisher.”

Tonight’s match at Westwood Road kicks-off at 7.45pm.

A replay, if required, will be held at the Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday night.

nDeeping Rangers are also in FA Cup action this weekend as they travel to face EvoStik Southern East side Barton Rovers.