Deeping drop into danger zone while Lamin leads Baston to crushing victory

Have your say

Market Deeping 2nds slipped into the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division drop zone after losing to relegation rivals Boston 2nds on Saturday.

Jackson Andrews’ side had dismissed their visitors for 106, but were then bowled for just 62 in their reply.

Andrews claimed 4-21 for Deeping while Nick Andrews returned 3-28 as the final six Boston batsmen all failed to reach double figures.

However, Deeping fared little better in their reply despite a solid start by opener John McDougall (26).

The experienced McDougall was one of only two Deeping batsmen to reach double figures - Tom Shinkins (11) the other - as Damo Lawson claimed 5-11 to inspire Boston to victory.

The defeat leaves Deeping two points adrift of Boston ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Sleaford 2nds.

Stamford Town continue to move away from danger after a narrow four-run wicket win over fourth-placed Billingborough.

Town were dismissed for 120 by their visitors with Bryan Bennett (18), Jason MacBeath (17), J Nottage (20) and Steve Holland their main contributors.

Oliver Chessum claimed 4-45 for Billingborough while Aaron Pullum claimed 3-26 from his 10-over spell.

Chris Birch was in fine form with the ball for Town as he dismissed the top four Billingborough batsmen to return 4-26 from his 12 overs.

Matthew Piggott (3-16) and Caius Headley (2-35) also chipped in as Billingborough were bowled out four runs short of the Town total.

Jonathan Parrish (15), Shaun Brown (19), Tom Harrison (19), Paul Goodwin (13) and Callum Scott (14no) were Billingborough’s top scorers, but they were unable to get on top of the Town bowling and Stamford scraped a narrow win.

Bourne 2nds suffered a six-wicket defeat against Grantham 2nds in a mid-table clash.

Bourne were bowled out for 120 despite the efforts of Adam Binns (15), George Hartley (19), Sam Harby (18) and Xanti Xipu (26).

Grantham reached the required total inside 30 overs as Stewart Mudie (31) and Rory Johnson (45no) saw them home for the loss of just four wickets.

Baston were the big winners in Division One after an emphatic 10-wicket trouncing of Moulton Harrox.

John Lamin claimed a remarkable 4-5 from 7.4 overs while Adam Hilless also weighed in with four wickets as Moulton were dismissed for 50.

Ben Hudson (20no) and Liam Davies (31no) then saw Baston breeze to victory inside 11 overs and keep them in contention for a promotion place.

They trail second-placed Welby by just three points after the Cavaliers claimed a five-wicket win at Billingborough 2nds.

Billingborough, who claimed their first victory of the season last week, were dismissed for 136 with their visitors reaching the required total for the loss of five wickets.