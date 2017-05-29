Final call to enter Race for Life

Women are being urged to make a last minute dash to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy as there are just six days left until registration closes.

Over 2,700 women have already signed up to take part on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at Burghley House and places are selling fast.

Entry closes on Thursday and organisers are encouraging mums, daughters, sisters and friends who want to take part in the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events to sign up right now at raceforlife.org

There’s no better time for ladies in Stamford to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer.

Nearly 1,500 women have signed up for the Pretty Muddy event at Burghley on Saturday, while the Race for Life 5k and 10k events on the Sunday has so far got about 1,200 signed up.

Fiona Murray, event manager for Race for Life in Stamford, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many women have entered Race for Life events in Stamford. But we still have places left so we are urging women to sign up right now and show their support.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a hugely moving experience thanks to our brave army of inspirational participants. Many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people dear to them who have survived.

“We’re calling on ladies in Stamford of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up right now and be part of a collective force of women who are united in their aim to beat cancer.”

Volunteers are also being sought to lend a hand at the event, managing the information marquee, cheering participants around the course and handing out medals.

Cancer Research UK staff will brief, guide and support volunteers. Everyone who signs up to help will receive a t-shirt to wear on the day.

To enter Race for Life or to find out more visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.