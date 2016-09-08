A rare blank but United’s unbeaten run continues

Oakham United recorded a rare blank when they played out a goalless draw with Whittlesey Athletic.

Despite the two rivals failing to find the net on Wednesday night, the result sees United maintain top spot in the United Counties League Division One, a point above Bugbrooke St Michaels and with a goal in hand.

But just as importantly, it stretches Oakham’s unbeaten start to the season to nine matches - seven wins and two draws.

Their other stalemate was another goalless draw with Thrapston Town, meaning that every time Oakham have scored in a game this season they have won.

Table-topping United’s blistering start to the season continued with a 3-1 victory over Irchester United on Saturday.

Daniel Jenkins scored twice and Robert Pearce was also on target.

Ryan Lovell netted Irchester’s consolation.

The action continues to come thick and fast for Oakham.

They will turn their attention to FA Vase action on Saturday as they travel to face Gedling Miners Welfare at Mapperley Plains for this first qualifying round contest.

Match action will kick off at 3pm.