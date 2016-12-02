All I want for Christmas is to be in the top eight, says Drury

Graham Drury has set his Stamford side a target of forcing their way up into the league’s top eight by Christmas.

The Daniels currently sit in 16th spot in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division (South).

But with as many as seven games in hand on some teams in the division, and a crunch double this week, Drury believes his side cannot be ruled out of a charge into the play-offs.

“I’m certainly not panicking about the situation, I’m not worried that we won’t make the play-offs,” he said.

“We’ve got games in hand and if we can turn those into points and put some results together then I don’t see why we can’t be in the top eight by Christmas.

“After that we’re in a good position to push on further.

“We only need to be consistent, we’re a good side.

“If we can win on Saturday then we’ve got seven points from three games, and that’s a great return.”

This weekend offers the Daniels the chance to prove why they believe they should be up there and challenging as they host second-placed Newcastle Town (KO 3pm).

This will be followed up by Tuesday’s trip to Lincolnshire rivals Lincoln United (KO 7.45pm).

The Daniels will be looking for revenge following a narrow 2-1 loss at Newcastle in September and back-to-back defeats to Lincoln in the Integro League Cup and Lincs Senior Shield.

Looking forward to the visit of Newcastle, Drury said: “We lost 2-1 at their place and, to be fair, I don’t know how.

“I thought we were the better side on the day.

“The lads will be up for the game, it’s a chance to show they can compete with the teams up there.”

Then turning his attention to United, the Stamford boss continued: “Lincoln are a good side, and it’ll be a good battle with them, I know that.

“They’ve beaten us in two cups but we haven’t put a full-strength side out against them yet.”

“We’re two games unbeaten in the league and want to add to that.”