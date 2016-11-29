Amateurs look for space

Cottesmore Amateurs will be looking to put further space between themselves and Bardon Hill when the two rivals meet on Saturday.

Cottesmore currently sit eighth in the Everards Premiership of the Leicester Senior and Leicester Combination League.

They are a place and two points above their weekend opponents - who they will meet at Rogues Park.

On Saturday they made it back-to-back league wins with a 3-1 success at home to GNG.

Erik Rawdon, Luke Smith and Tyler Smith struck the matchwinning goals to cancel out Abdi Mouhamoud’s finish.

That victory came a week after that 5-1 thumping of Ashby Ivanhoe Reserves, and Cottesmore will now be looking to make it a hat-trick of victories (KO 3pm).