Amateurs still going in search of first victory

Cottesmore Amateurs went down 5-2 at Sileby Town on Saturday in the Beacon Bitter Cup.

Luke Edwards’ hat-trick put paid to Amateurs’ hopes of progressing, while Daniel Edwards and Thomas Marriott added further insult to injury.

For Cottesmore, Daniel Seals’ finish and an own goal were the consolations they took home with them.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Cottesmore, who have lost all three of their contests to date.

The weekend’s cup defeat follows on from Leicestershire Senior League defeats to Shelthorpe Dynamo and Saffron Dynamo.

Neil Miller’s side will be looking to rectify that this weekend.

On Saturday they host Luttwerworth Town (KO 3pm).

Due to the early nature of the season, Lutterworth sit third in the standings, but have only played once.