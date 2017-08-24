Barrie bags birdie bonanza as Burghley stage a trophy treble

Barrie bags birdie bonanza as Burghley Park stage a trophy treble

More than 90 players turned out with 10 of them going under net par in the Medal Play events, part of the BMW Order of Merit Series sponsored by Sycamore BMW of Peterborough.

Best score of the day, giving him the Single Figure Cup, came from Barrie Dawson (9), whose net 67 saw him cut to eight.

If it hadn’t been for an unfortunate seven on the par four 14th hole, he’d have been even further ahead, but his birdies on three, 10 and 13 gave him the leeway he needed to keep his nose in front.

Adi Ward (4) continued his recent run of good form to claim second spot on 68, and also shot the best gross score of the day (72).

He was a man on a mission on the front nine, eagling the sixth to reach the turn in one under gross, but dropped three shots on the way home to drop behind the high-flying Dawson.

Dave Marsden (9) played steadily to handicap before a birdie on 16 elevated him to third place with a net 69.

In the 10-18 Cup it was also tight at the top, with all the top scorers finding it easier to score on the back nine than on the front.

Kev Lawrence (12) used up two-thirds of his shots on the outward half, but burst into life at the turn to drop only two more on the way back, to finish in top place with a net 68.

Countback was needed to separate the chasing pack, as four players came in with net 69s.

Chris Quinn (14) had the best back nine to grab second place, in spite of a potentially card-wrecking nine on the par five eighth hole, assuming his card was wrecked at that point he relaxed and came back in only five over net par. To emphasise the importance of never giving up, he then found that he had been cut to 13.

Shean Smith (14) claimed the final podium spot with his 69, squeezing the unfortunate Graham Bedford and Andy Carr out of the prizes.

In the Rabbit Cup, David Shales was the only competitor to go under par, his net 69 giving him the trophy and earning him a cut to 23, in spite of carding an eight on the first hole, which could have ruined his day before he got started, he showed he was made of sterner stuff.

Brian Ross-Jones (27) at last reaped the rewards for his hard work over recent months, carding a 70 to see his handicap cut by two shots to 25. Peter Hopkins (20) took third spot with his net 72.

In the BMW Order of Merit series there was no change at the top, all of the top three scoring just a single point.

With just one event to go, eight people could finish at the top if results went their way, and the sponsors are delighted that the competition has turned out to be so tight.

Matthew Pettit, with 46 points, still holds a narrow lead at the top over Richard Moore on 44, with Jim Clarke and Rob McGarr sharing third spot on 37, ahead of the chasing pack of Darren Russon, David Scott, Adi Ward and Kev Lawrence.

Fifty-eight players turned out for the Robert Sandall Midweek Stableford on Wednesday, with Richard Moore (5) emerging as the clear winner with 40 points.

After bogeying the first two holes Moore settled into a good rhythm, parring the next four before getting back to level par gross with birdies on seven and eight, and reaching the turn in one over gross after dropping a shot on nine. He then came home in level par gross to secure a good win and take the Division One prize as well.

Mark Saggers (13) played steadily, with 18 points on the card at the turn and 20 on the way home for a total of 38 in second place in the division. Duncan McSporran (13) found himself pushed into third place on countback, and was cut to 12.

In Division Two, Barry Doggett (23) took top spot with 37 points, beating Shean Smith (15) on countback. Both were cut a shot. Robbie Dennis (20) took third place on 35.