Best is yet to come as ruthless Rangers dismantle derby rivals despite late scare

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode believes the best is yet to come from his side after they dismantled derby rivals Holbeach United with a ruthless display at Outgang Road on Tuesday night.

Rangers ran in four goals in a purple patch to defeat the previously-unbeaten Tigers who took some gloss off Deeping’s performance with three late goals, including two injury-time strikes.

But Deeping were worthy winners to the delight of boss Goode as they took their early season tally to 10 points from five games.

He said: “We are still not at our best, but we have taken three points off a side who were unbeaten and for 30 minutes in the second half we dominated.

“I was over the moon with the result. We haven’t played well in the first half, but we were resolute and robust when we needed to be.

“We were really good at the back and the midfield picked up the second ball when they needed to, but we were probably only at about 50 per cent of what we can do in the first half.

“We were a lot more impressive in the second half and started putting the ball in the right areas.

“We dominated for about 30 minutes, scored a great free kick, the own goal came from a fine cross and then the fourth was a brilliant team goal.

“We should have closed the game out, but we’re the sort of side who, when we’re 4-0 up, will go looking for a fifth.

“I’m not too worried about the last 10 minutes because it was just mad. We had to make some changes, but we were a bit naive and panic stations set in.

“We do need to be a bit cleverer, but that’s not a criticism because I was very pleased with the three points.”

Holbeach made the brighter start and peppered the home defence, but Rangers held firm and the Tigers’ only real opening saw Charley Sanders head wide from a Mitch Griffiths free-kick.

Deeping created their best chance just past the half-hour mark when Scott Mooney forced a good fingertip save from Holbeach goalkeeper Rick Drury.

From the resultant corner, Charlie Ward rose highest to the head goalwards with a deflection taking it past Drury to give Deeping a 35th minute lead.

Rangers were then rampant after the restart of the second period and doubled their advantage on 54 minutes when Dan Schiavi curled home a sublime free-kick.

Drury produced another excellent save to keep out a header from David Burton-Jones, but the Tigers custodian was powerless to prevent Deeping’s third as Schiavi’s cross was thundered into his own net by a thumping header from Holbeach defender Joe Braithwaite against his former club.

Home goalkeeper Dan Bircham made a smart stop to turn away a Will Bird header while the Holbeach frontman flashed a header wide.

However, Holbeach’s search for a goal saw them hit by a lightning Deeping break with Schiavi again the provider as his cross was superbly headed home by the diving Mooney.

Deeping made a couple of substitutions, including taking off the influential Jonny Clay who has been struggling with injury in recent weeks.

It looked like Holbeach would just have to make do with a consolation when Jordan Keeble’s 89th minute effort was deflected in to wrong-foot Bircham.

But the goal gave the Tigers extra impetus as Sanders rifled home in injury-time after Bircham had got down well to turn away an effort from ex-Deeping man Griffiths.

There was still time for Holbeach to add a third right on the final whistle as Spencer Tinkler glanced home a header against his former club.

There was no time to restart the game though as referee Ian Ruddock blew for time as Deeping took a deserved three points despite a late scare.