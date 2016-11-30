Blackstones earn vital basement clash win

UCL Division One

Blackstones 2

Burton Park Wanderers 0

Blackstones earned an important 2-0 victory at home to Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

It was a game that both teams, stuck near the bottom of the table, wanted to win to kickstart their seasons.

It was the home team that started the brightest with Adam Piergianni having his header from a corner cleared off the line.

But in the 11th minute, Josh Russell netted his first goal for the club on his home debut, siezing on defensive indecision to drive in from a tight angle.

Stones kept the pressure applied with the game taking place in the visitors’ half and, in the 25th minute, Steve Mastin poked in from close range through a crowd of players.

In the second half, Burton tried to make a game of it but Stones remained solid in defence.

The home side’s midfield stayed tight and denied the visitors time on the ball.

Stones had three further chances to extend their lead in the second half but the bar, a stubborn defence and a brave keeper kept the tally at two.

Stones entertain league leaders Daventry Town on Saturday, whilst the Reserves travel to Rothwell Corinthians.

Both kick-off at 3pm.