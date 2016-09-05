BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s results...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 1 Spilsby Town 2, Leverton SFC 5 Pointon 2, Old Leake 5 Coningsby 2, Ruskington Rovers 0 Wyberton Reserves 2, Skegness Town Reserves 7 Heckington Millers 1, Swineshead Instsitute 9 Billinghay Athletic 2.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 3 Kirton Town 4, Fulbeck United 5 Fosdyke 0, Horncastle Town Res 3 FC Kirton 1, Old Doningtonians 1 Freiston 3,Railway Athletic 2 Woodhall Spa Utd 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Athletic Res 1 Boston International 3, Coningsby Reserves 5 Fishtoft Reserves 5, Park Utd 0 FC Wrangle 4, Pointon Reserves 6 East Coast 1, Sibsey 1 FC Hammers 0, Spilsby Town Reserves 3 Swineshead A 0.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Reserves 3 Northgate Olympic 1, Boston Athletic 5 Holbeach Bank 1, Fosdyke Reserves 0 Boston College Reserves 4, Spalding Harriers 4 Mareham United 1, Wyberton A 6 Levevrton SFC Reserves 0.