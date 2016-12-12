BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay Ath 2 Ruskington Rovers 6, Swineshead Institute 2 Skegness Town Res 0, Wyberton Res 6 Old Leake 6.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 0 Fulbeck Utd 9, FC Kirton 3 Freiston 11, Fishtoft 0 Railway Ath 3, Horncastle Town Res 3 Friskney 4, Swineshead Res 3 Kirton Town 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 3 Old Doningtonians 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: East Coast 2 Billinghay Ath Res 3, FC Hammers 2 Sibsey 4, Kirton Town Res 5 FC Wrangle 5, Park Utd 7 Swineshead A 1, Pointon Res 3 Coningsby Res 0.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 2 Boston Titans 1, Boston College Res 2 Mareham Utd 0, Fosdyke Res 0 Wyberton A 4, Northgate Olympic 2 Boston Athletic 2, Old Doningtonians Res 5 Holbeach Bank 5, Spalding Harriers 4 Leverton SFC Res 3.
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup: Coningsby 3 Stamford Lions 2, Leverton SFC 1 North Somercoates Utd 2, Spilsby Town 2 Benington 0, Wyberton 3 Sleaford Sports 1.