BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s results...

TAYLORS GARAGES PREMIER DIVISION

The big Taylors Garages Premier Division clash of the day took place at Leverton, where they were forced to dig deep, with seven players unavailable, against the in-form Swineshead Institute.

After a very tight first 43 minutes, a defensive slip presented the visitors with a chance that they finished with a phenomenal strike to go in at half time one goal to the good.

Leverton changed systems at half time and came out swinging.

Swineshead were caught napping when Ben Reeson powered past the full back and pulled back for Nathan Rippin to slot home.

Rippin then shook the crossbar with a thumping header before outpacing the back four and thumping home an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar, before Alex Lote’s late solo run and finish sealed a 3-1 victory.

Skegness Town Reserves still head the table with another impressive display when they sent Pointon back home empty-handed after an 8-2 home win.

Town were in control throughout and the scoreline could have been much more damaging to their opponents had they taken all the chances.

Kurt Crossley hit a hat-trick while the other goals came from Jordan Potts, Daniel Aston, Charlie Arabin, Dom Murray and Donovan Vickers.

Old Leake were more than satisfied by their hard-earned point at Ruskington Rovers after the home side were in control of affairs throughout.

Ruskington opened the scoring early on with a lightning-fast break from an Old Leake corner which was cleared quickly to the other end and despatched.

Leake levelled the scores after 15 minutes when Adam Abell fastened onto a through pass before netting only for Ruskington to regain the lead a minute later following a mix-up in the Leake defence.

It was 3-1 soon afterwards courtesy of a superb strike into the top corner.

Old Leake gave themselves a glimmer of hope just before the break when Adam Tempest crossed for Scott Mackay to power home a header.

Ruskington restored their two-goal lead soon after the break before Old Leake gradually clawed their way back into the game once more.

First, Adam Abell chased down a long ball and, as the Rovers’ defence hesitated, the Leake striker took advantage to net his second goal of the game.

Adam Tempest spoilt the home side’s day when he levelled the scores at 4-4 following a cross from Kane Watson.

Ruskington’s point was earned with goals from Ashley Farmer (two), Mark Neimeksas and an own goal.

Adam Lyon and Tim Bell both bagged braces as Benington recorded a comfortable 4-0 away success at Boston College.

The two goalscorers combined for Benington’s opening goal as Bell’s cross was glanced home by Lyon before Bell then doubled his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a stunning 25-yard strike.

Lyon converted a Rhys Cox header from close range to increase Benington’s lead after the break before Bell completed the scoring with another clinical finish.

Billinghay Athletic played much better than their 8-0 home defeat at the hands of Spilsby Town suggested.

TAYLORS PEUGEOT DIVISION ONE

Railway Athletic still lead the Taylors Peugeot Division One, despite their unbeaten run being blown apart away at Freiston.

Leon Creasey had given the visitors the lead before Freiston responded in style, scoring three times during the first half to lead 3-1 at the interval.

Although Railway remained in the game as they battled to reduce the arrears, their fate was finally sealed when they conceded a last minute goal to make the final score 4-1.

Freiston’s matchwinners were Troy Ayton (two), Perrie Dale and John Tomlin.

Kirton Town entertained Fulbeck United in a another table-topping clash, and it was the home side who struck first with a lightning-fast raid after just 30 seconds when winger Daniel Lovelace broke clear to score.

Town were 2-0 up 10 minutes later when Martin Durrant powered home a header and that’s the way it stayed until the second half.

After the break Fulbeck reduced the deficit only for Town to restore their two-goal cushion with a third following an excellent effort from Marc Neal.

Fulbeck did manage to grab a second in the last five minutes but, by then, it was too late.

The visitors’ goals came from Paul Crampton and Chris Bates. Final score 3-2.

AFC Tetford, who have been involved in some recent 4-3 defeats, revered the tables last Saturday with a 4-3 away win at Friskney.

James Parkinson struck two goals while Mark Bates and Dan Hines were also on target.

Friskney’s Victor Sibert scored all three of the goals for Friskney.

A Tom Avison hat-trick helped move Woodhall Spa United away from the relegation zone following a 4-1 home win against FC Kirton.

Tom Richardson grabbed the other goal for Woodhall.

There was a definite improvement in performance from Fosdyke which, yet again, failed to yield any reward, this time away at Horncastle Town Reserves.

Chris Chapman gave the visitors the lead when he finished off a lovely flowing move down the left involving James Munn and Leon Marsh.

However, Horncastle hit back on the half hour mark and a period of domination saw them take a 3-1 half-time lead.

Fosdyke regrouped for the second half and they really took the game to their hosts with the introduction of new signing Adam Chrich on the right having Horncastle on the back foot.

Ironically, as is typical of Fosdyke’s season so far, it was Horncastle who scored a fourth when a neat free kick was ghosted in at the near post with 20 minutes left.

Fosdyke threw everything forward and were rewarded for their persistence when Leon Marsh was on hand to smash home a loose ball in the box but, despite constant pressure from the visitors, there was no further score. Final score 4-2.

Fishtoft started strongly away at Old Doningtonians and deservedly went 1-0 up in the first minute through Neil Allen.

Two further goals from the same player saw him complete his hat-trick and Fishtoft take a comfortable three-goal lead into the half time break.

The second half saw Fishtoft add two further goals through Matthew Hood, leaving Fishtoft to return home with three points and a well-deserved clean sheet following their 5-0 away win.

TAYLORS FORD DIVISION TWO

Two sides hit double figures in the Taylors Ford Division Two, with Wrangle benefiting from switching their fixture from East Coast’s waterlogged pitch to their Main Road ground.

Adam Coulam struck five goals while Gheorghe Florin claimed a hat-trick in a 10-1 victory.

Jack Hill and Bobby Smith completed the scoring for Wrangle while Paul Skinner grabbed a consolation goal for East Coast.

Sibsey went one better when they thrashed Swineshead A 11-0 in a one-sided encounter.

The goal avalanche meant Sibsey still lead the way at the top of the table.

FC Hammers continue to climb the table following a fine 2-0 away win at Pointon Reserves.

The Hammers opened the scoring through Joe Lote who curled home an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner while their second clinching goal was a little more fortunate as Liam Ingamells’ miss-hit shot still managed to squirm underneath the body of a despairing keeper.

Two goals in each half saw Park United take maximum points following a comfortable 4-0 home win against Splisby Town Reserves.

The Park goals came from Alex Limb, Jimmy Harris, Declan Wilson, and Craig Mountain.

TAYLORS VAUXHALL DIVISIION THREE

Benington Reserves played hosts to Mareham United in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three, and the home team played some really good football, albeit against 10 men.

Owen Clarricoates, Jordan Histed, Chris Dean, Jamie Lawson and new signing Conor Wroot grabbed the goals for Benington in a 5-2 home win and, although they gifted the visitors their goals, Mareham battled until the last minute and didn’t make it easy at any point.

Boston Athletic hit Leverton Reserves for six with leading goalscorer Andy Brown netting two more to his tally.

Robbie Sansam opened the scoring with a superb individual goal when he chested down a through ball before volleying low into the bottom corner.

Also on the score-sheet for Boston Athletic was Bailey Noe, Liam Rose and an own goal in a 6-1 score-line.

MAIN RIDGE TAKE AWAY RESERVE CUP

There was finally a win for Division Three basement side Fosdyke Reserves, arriving in the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup.

They came from 1-0 down at half time against Division Two basement side Kirton Town Reserves to win 2-1.

Joe Martin was the hero for Fosdyke as he was felled for a penalty midway through the second half, which he neatly converted.

The same player scored the winner in the last minute to give his team their first win of the season and a place in the next round.

Two Sean Taylor goals were enough to give Coningsby Reserves victory in their home tie against Old Doningtonians Reserves.

His double saw his side squeeze through to the next round with a 2-1 home win.

Fishtoft Reserves entertained Billinghay Athletic Reserves and both teams struggled to get going during the early exchanges before the home side eventually opened the scoring midway through the half when they scored two goals in quick succession.

The first came from Jack Cridland and the second was headed home by Ben Carter from a well-worked corner-kick routine.

Fishtoft remained in control from thereon and Ian Mitchell fired his side into a 3-0 lead after being teed up by Liam Watson before Billinghay pulled a goal back just before the break through a free header from a corner.

The second half started in a similar fashion and Billinghay pressed hard to get back into the game, but without success, before Ben Carter extended Fishtoft’s lead with his second and his side’s fourth after he slid in at the back post following a free- kick out on the left wing.

Fishtoft now regained control of the game and they were awarded a penalty late on after Jack Cridland was brought down and Ben Carter was given the task to convert and complete his hat-trick which he coolly did to make the final score 5-1.

Swineshead Reserves also had a comfortable home win when they defeated Boston College Reserves 4-0 thanks to goals from Callum Karpyszyn (two), Tom Ebberley and Josh Ullyatt-Sands.