BREAKING NEWS: Elton John to play the ABAX Stadium

Superstar Elton John will play a concert at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium next summer.

An unmistakable name in the history of popular music, Elton John has done it all – and then some. From being awarded multiple Grammys and BRITs, and even an Oscar and a Tony Award, Elton has proven his universal acclaim. In addition to selling more than 250 million records worldwide, through his partnership with lyricist Tim Rice Elton wrote the music for the feature film and Broadway stage production of ‘The Lion King”.

Elton will be playing in Peterborough on Sunday June 11 2017, as part of his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour. Taking to the stage, Elton will perform songs from his latest studio album ‘Wonderful Crazy Night’, as well as his most-loved hits from his stellar career.

On having Elton coming to perform, Alex Harris Commercial Manager for Peterborough United Football club said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time to the city of Peterborough.

“Elton John has achieved 38 gold and 27 platinum or multi-platinum albums, has sold more than 250 million records worldwide, and holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time.

“Over the five decades since his career began in 1969, Elton has played nearly 4,000 concerts in over 80 countries and we are thrilled that he will be the first artist to entertain fans at the ABAX Stadium in June 2017. We are looking forward to what promises to be a night to remember.”

Elton John has over 4,000 performances to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970. Having performed at several of the world’s most recognisable venues – including a pair of residencies at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Elton continues to be one of this country’s biggest pop-culture exports.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am Friday (September 23). Ticket available from Commercial@theposh.com or by calling the club on 01733 865665.

The following hospitality pacakges are available:

EXECUTIVE BOX (12 GUESTS = £2,500 + VAT)

• Champagne reception

• Hot Gourmet Buffet

• Cheeseboard

• ½ bottle of wine per person

• Six event programmes

• Reserved seating outside box

• 3 car park passes per box of 12

• Post-event bar access

We have one box of 24 guests - please call 01733 865665 for details.

CLUB75 (£219 + VAT PER PERSON)

• Champagne reception

• Three course meal

• Cheeseboard

• ½ bottle of wine per person

• Event programme (1 between 2)

• 1 car park pass per 4 seats

• Premium Pitch Seats

• Post-event bar access

SPONSORS LOUNGE (£219 + VAT PER PERSON)

• Champagne reception

• Three course meal

• Cheeseboard

• ½ bottle of wine per person

• Event programme (1 between 2)

• 1 car park pass per 4 seats

• Premium Pitch Seats

• Post-event bar access

CAROLINE HAND EXECUTIVE SUITE (£219 + VAT PER PERSON)

• Champagne reception

• Three course meal

• Cheeseboard

• ½ bottle of wine per person

• Event programme (1 between 2)

• 1 car park pass per 4 seats

• Premium Stand Seats

• Post-event bar access

DAVID SEAMAN SUITE (£219 + VAT PER PERSON)

• Champagne reception

• Three course meal

• Cheeseboard

• ½ bottle of wine per person

• Event programme (1 between 2)

• 1 car park pass per 4 seats

• Directors Box seats

• Post-event bar access

BOARDROOM (12 GUESTS = £3,600 + VAT)

• Champagne reception

• Three course meal

• Cheeseboard

• Unlimited wine beers and soft drinks

• Personal waitress service

• Six event programmes

• 3 car park passes

• Directors Box seats

• Post-event bar access