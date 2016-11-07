BREAKING NEWS: Ryan Robbins and Tom Batchelor leave Stamford AFC

Two of the pillars of the Stamford AFC team in recent years have today left the club today (Monday).

Striker Ryan Robbins and defender Tom Batchelor have both left the Daniels today, they day after one of the biggest games in the club’s history, their 3-0 defeat away to League Two Hartlepool United in the FA Cup First Round proper.

However both men started on the bench with Robbins coming on as a second half substitute and Batchelor never featuring.

Robbins told the Mercury that he is looking for more regular football saying at his age he needs to be playing.

Robbins returned to the Daniels over the summer after six months at Boston United last season.

He will join Evo-Stik NPL Premier side Coalville Town tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

Batchelor is moving to Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side Grantham Town, again in the search for more regular playing time after dropping down manager Graham Drury’s pecking order in recent weeks behind Kern Miller, Jack Salt and Delroy Gordon.

Drury wrote on Twitter: “I would like to wish Batch and Bobz [Robbind] all the best at their new clubs, top lads.”

Robbins was also on the social media site on Monday night. He wrote: “Massive thank you to everyone at Stamford AFC and all the best for the rest of the season.”

Robbins returns to the Ravens having played in their side which reached the FA Vase Final at Wembley in 2011.