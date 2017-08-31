Caretaker boss Brownhill wants to make Oakham stay permanent

Caretaker boss Kai Brownhill wants to make his stay at Oakham United permanent.

Brownhill has been in temporary charge at Lonsdale Meadow for the past fortnight following the early season sacking of Will Moody.

Two wins from three United Counties League Division One matches have revived the Rutlanders’ fortunes.

And, following the acquisition this week of highly-rated coach Stuart Craig to join the club’s management team, Brownhill feels he is now in a position to take on the role.

He said: “I spoke to the chairman on Wednesday night and I’ve officially thrown my hat into the ring.

“I wanted to get a management team together before making a final decision and getting Stuart to come to the club is a real coup for me.

“Stuart is a very well respected coach and will be great at developing and bringing young players on.

“It was also down to the players if they wanted me to apply for the job. I set a target of five points from three games – and we have taken six.”

Oakham ran out 6-2 winners on Saturday away at S&L Corby with new signing Chris Fury marking his debut with a hat-trick haul.

Fury has switched from league rivals Melton Town and was joined on Saturday’s scoresheet by Herman Darcio (2) and Myles Botfield.

Brownhill commented: “We didn’t seem to know how to handle being 2-0 up, but we got our game back. The win was deserved.”

This was followed on Wednesday night by a 3-1 home defeat against Premier Division side Oadby Town in the UCL KO Cup.

Despite having nine players missing through injury and work commitments, Oakham took a first half lead through Fury’s fourth goal in two games.

However, their higher graded visitors levelled after the break and scored twice more in extra-time past stand-in home goalkeeper Paul Chappell.

Brownhill added: “It was square pegs in round holes, but we played well in the first half and took the lead.

“Unfortunately our fitness, naivety and inexperience caught us out in the end.

“They controlled the second half and deserved the win because we just didn’t have the legs in extra time. They were still buzzing around and we could hardly stand up.

“I wasn’t unhappy with how things went though considering when you take everything into account.

Oakham face a tough test on Saturday when they travel to face third-placed Raunds.

Goalkeeper Tom Bedford is expected to return along with James Dalby, but Nathan Arkle and Charlie Giffen are both sidelined.