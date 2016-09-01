Dad’s Army get stuck in as Oakham stretch their unbeaten start to seven

Wayne Oldaker believes that Oakham United’s ferocious start to the season can be put down to a team effort.

Things could hardly have kicked off better for Oakham this term, unbeaten in seven matches, top of the United Counties League Division One and still in the Knockout Cup following Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Woodford.

And Oldaker says everyone involved with the club should share the credit.

“We’re delighted with our start,” he said.

“I believe a successful team is a combination of 20 per cent management and 80 per cent players.

“But I think we’ve got a great management team, I call them the dream team.

“But our players are a different class.

“They’re unbeaten after seven games and talking about getting better and improving.

“They’ve set a high standard for themselves.”

United can perhaps be allowed to express that more is yet to come from the side this season.

Despite Saturday’s 4-0 cup win - in which goals came from Ben Easson (two), Richard Nelson and Liam Hollingworth - Oakham were still under strength due to a series of injuries.

This meant that three-quarers of the club’s management team were named on the bench - 40-year-old Oldaker, joint boss Seb Hayes, also 40, and first-team coach Daz Edey, 44.

And with Andy Baily running proceedings from the touchline, the trio - with their combined age of 124 - all got a run out.

“For the last 10 minutes our forward three was Dad’s Army,” joked Oldaker.

Oakham are now looking to extend their one-point lead over Bugbrooke St Michaels at the top of the table with two home games, against Irchester United on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Whittlesey Athletic on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).