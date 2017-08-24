Daniels aiming to overcome injury setbacks in tough tests

Daniels boss Graham Drury is hoping that injuries to key players in crucial positions won’t hit his side’s promising start to the new EvoStik League season.

Stamford have taken four points from their opening two league games, but bowed out of the FA Cup last Friday night after a 1-0 away loss at Cambridge City.

Goals have been in short supply for the Daniels in their opening three games which has seen Drury’s charges score just once while also only conceding one goal.

Summer striking signings Jack Jeys and Pearson Mwanyongo are continuing their rehabilitation from injury and won’t be fit for tough tests against Stocksbridge Park Steels and Peterborough Sports over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Fellow frontman Elliott Sandy also went off with a tight hamstring in the FA Cup defeat which has left Drury short of striking options.

He said: “We are a few bodies down and, the fact they’re all in the same position, is killing us really.

“The defence has been very solid as the back five have done very well while the midfield is full of energy and quality.

“Jordan (Smith) has been working really hard up front, but we’re just missing that final piece of the jigsaw which is very frustrating because we have the players when everyone is available and fit.

“We’ll be working on things in training this week to try and find a solution.”

Stamford travel to face a Stocksbridge side on Saturday who reached the Division One South play-offs last season.

However, they are currently rooted to the foot of the table this term after losing both their opening games.

Drury commented: “They haven’t clicked yet. It’s not happening for them and we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t start on Saturday.”

The Stocksbridge match is followed on Monday by an eagerly-awaited home clash with newly-promoted Peterborough Sports (3pm).

The Turbines, like Stamford, have yet to concede a goal in the league this season and include a number of ex-Daniels in their ranks.

Rogan McGeorge joined Sports after his release from Stamford this summer while Dan Lawlor and Josh Moreman have both featured for the Daniels in the past. Ash Robinson, who followed the same path as McGeorge, is suspended for Monday’s match at the Zeeco Stadium.

Drury added: “Having ex-Stamford players in their side will add extra spice to the game and I’m hoping we get a good crowd for it.

“I know Jimmy Dean (Peterborough Sports manager) is right up for it and desperate to beat Stamford so we have to stand tall and make sure we’re playing at our best.

“I watched them at Lincoln United last week so I’ve done my homework to give us the best preparation.

“We want to win every game, but I’ll be pleased as punch if we take four points from the next two games.

“Eight points from the first four games would be a decent return and put us in a healthy position.”

Midfielder Mike Armstrong will be suspended for the Sports match following his sending off in the FA Cup loss.