DERBY DAY: Drury’s despair as Stamford captain blamed for defeat

Graham Drury admits “we’ve got to put it right quickly” after Stamford’s derby-day defeat.

The Daniels boss singled out captain Paul Malone for harsh criticism following Monday’s game at Spalding United.

We knew what we would be playing against, we knew exactly where Wells would run so Malone has got to look at himself after that performance. Graham Drury

Malone allowed the Tulips’ prolific marksman Bradley Wells to score twice following an early opener from Ryan Robbins.

Malone was taken off at half-time and Drury expects a response from his players after the 2-1 defeat – starting with Thursday’s training session and Saturday’s trip to St Neots Town in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round.

Drury said: “Malone didn’t pick his man up and he got both goals.

“He knew his job and responsibility in this game. He’s disappointed and so am I.

“We went 1-0 up and took control but Malone knows his role in terms of organisation and set-plays. He didn’t do his job so that’s why he was taken off at half-time. No excuses.

“We made a great start as Robbins looked sharp with a good finish but then we didn’t kick on after that.

“We switched off and gave them belief. We finished the first half strongly and Delroy Gordon should have scored just before the break. At 2-2 it might have been a different story.

“Spalding deserved three points. It’s not pretty by them but Wells is a handful who I let go as a manager so that was a bad choice. He was more of a threat than my forwards.

“Spalding are good at what they do. Dave Frecklington has been in this league for a couple of years. He doesn’t want to play from the back so they try to win those second balls and turn you around. It works for them and fair play.

“We’ve got to put it right quickly but games don’t come much tougher than a cup tie against a side from a league above.”